Bossier Elementary students present “Voices of Freedom”

Bossier Elementary students present “Voices of Freedom”
February 25, 2019 at 7:37 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 7:37 PM

Bossier City, LA (KSLA) - Friday morning, students at Bossier Elementary hosted a program in honor of Black History Month.

Students presented "Voices of Freedom" by writing their own poems, reciting speeches, and performing dances.

Students say events like this are important to shine light on history and to learn to live together as brothers and sisters.

Bossier Elementary students created what voices of freedom means to them through art and their work is displayed throughout the auditorium.
Bossier Elementary students created what voices of freedom means to them through art and their work is displayed throughout the auditorium.

Each student was also able to show what voices of freedom means to them through art, as their artwork was on display throughout the auditorium.

Friday morning, students at Bossier Elementary hosted a program in honor of Black History Month.
Friday morning, students at Bossier Elementary hosted a program in honor of Black History Month.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.