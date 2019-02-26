Bossier Elementary students present “Voices of Freedom”

Bossier City, LA (KSLA) - Friday morning, students at Bossier Elementary hosted a program in honor of Black History Month.
Students presented "Voices of Freedom" by writing their own poems, reciting speeches, and performing dances.
Students say events like this are important to shine light on history and to learn to live together as brothers and sisters.
Each student was also able to show what voices of freedom means to them through art, as their artwork was on display throughout the auditorium.
