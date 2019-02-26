Are you driving safely when you drop your kids off at school?

Deputy Daniel Golden is still recovering from that accident, but school leaders are urging parents to slow down and drive carefully when dropping their kids off in the morning.
“I know they’re in a hurry to get to work, (and) they’re trying to get their day started, however we got a lot of younger kids that aren’t making the decisions that the older ones (are), (and) they might dart in front of traffic,” said Lt. Adam Johnson.
Johnson is Bossier Schools Director of Security, and says they see hundreds of cars dropping kids off at school every morning. He says many of those drivers are either texting and driving, or speeding which can be dangerous for a school resource officer (SRO) that’s directing school traffic.
“A lot of times when you’re on foot, it’s very difficult to out run a car,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to get out of the way whenever you’re out doing traffic control, and you can’t get out of the way very fast.”
Johnson says SRO’s rely on drivers to be mindful of the laws to help them make the process easier. The school district does do traffic assessments and works to try and create ways to get parents in and out of schools as quickly as possible.
Students at Parkway High School say traffic moves pretty well in the morning, but they try to drive as safe as they can.
“You have to be kind of careful because they’re some people that will pull out in front of you, and get on their breaks,” said Parkway Senior Connor Cloinger. “As long as you pay attention, everything is pretty easy.”
I drive for everybody," said Parkway Junior Robbina Intrchoodech. “(I) just watch around, check my surroundings, (and) make sure it’s safe to go.”
Johnson says they can get up to 600 cars in a parking lot all in a matter of 15 minutes, so he just encourages parents to be patient as they drop their kids off in the morning.
“If parents can be patient, take their time, stay off their cell phones, (and) be mindful of their surroundings, I think we’ll be okay.”
