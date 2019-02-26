Arctic blast coming this weekend

Scattered showers and mild temperatures will continue the rest of the week. By the weekend a blast of arctic air is expected to arrive in the ArkLaTex bringing colder weather and a likely freeze by the beginning of next week.
We’ll stay cloudy tonight with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Temperatures will settle back into the low 50s. More clouds and showers are likely tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A weak cold front slides into the area Thursday keeping a chance of showers going. Temperatures will cool slightly into the low to mid 60s. Friday is looking partly cloudy and likely dry with highs in the mid 60s.
A strong cold front will be arriving over the weekend. Ahead of it temperatures will remain in the 60s to near 70 Saturday. By Sunday we’ll only be in the 40s. Some rain is expected over the weekend. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Saturday with a chilly rain expected on Sunday.
We’ll stay cold into next week. Dry weather is expected the first half of the week, but winter temperatures will be back. High will only be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 20s to low 30s through midweek.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.