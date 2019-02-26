Albers on the job as new Wood County Criminal District Attorney

WOOD COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Wood County’s new criminal district attorney is on the job after being appointed by Governor Gregg Abbott earlier this month.
Angela Albers’ appointment comes after the former district attorney, Jim Wheeler, resigned in October amidst an official oppression investigation by the Texas Rangers.
“I want to lead with integrity,” Albers said. “And that starts from the top down.”
Albers said staying connected to both the community and law enforcement will be one of her administration’s top priorities.
“It is vital,” Albers said. “My role is the chief law enforcement officer for the community. So in that role, I have to have relationships with law enforcement.”
The Magnolia, Texas native is no stranger to the Wood County DA’s office. She started there 12 years ago and was previously the first assistant district attorney. For the past decade, she has been tasked with handling juvenile law for the county. It was a part of the job she feel passionate about.
“I really enjoy getting to intercept some of those kids that may have some problems at an early age," Albers said. "And then try to work with them and get them back on track to keep them out of the adult system.”
As for how she ended up being a prosecutor, Albers says it started with a Harper Lee novel in high school.
“I was assigned to read ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’" Albers said. “And at that point, I just made up my mind that this is what I wanted to do. So I set my mind to that and was just really blessed to be able to pursue that.”
Albers’ term is set to expire on December 31, 2020, or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.