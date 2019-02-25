Tigers look to finish the regular season strong

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - While Tennessee was labeled one of the biggest games of the season, now that it’s passed, and especially since LSU emerged victorious, every game remaining is of equal or bigger magnitude as the Tigers chace an SEC regular season title.
"Every game from here on out's going to be a big game, a huge game, with a lot on the stakes and a lot on the line," says head coach Will Wade.
Given their standing in a three-way tie of 12-2 teams at the top of the SEC, LSU is well-aware that they're now the hunted instead of the hunter. Everyone will be gunning to knock them off. The hope is that they've learned their lesson from two home losses to Arkansas and Florida.
"We've got to be ready to go," says Wade. "Everybody's playing for something at this point. You can throw the records out. Everybody's playing for something. (Texas) A&M's trying to get a bye. Everybody's got something that they're playing for. We've got to make sure that we stay hungry and stay desperate and playing with great purpose and play with precision."
As for tomorrow’s game against Texas A&M specifically, coach Wade says starting point guard Tremont Waters is recovering from his illness and progressing well, but he’s still unsure if he’ll play against the Aggies. In Waters’ last game against Texas A&M, he scored a season-high 36 points in the Tigers’ win in College Station.
