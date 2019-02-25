State audit finds problems with school employee purchases

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office released the results of a recent audit into the Caddo Parish School Board Monday morning. In the report, an independent auditor revealed that some employees used school credit cards to purchase things for personal use. Auditors also noted a fraudulent transaction that cost the school system hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Read the full results of the audit here.
An independent auditor found that several purchases made by employees were not documented properly. In one incident, an internal auditor found a School Board employee used a credit car to buy automotive parts and building materials for personal use. The employee was fired.
According to the auditor’s summary, in another incident, “officials discovered that $26,753.23 had been taken from University Elementary School between 2016 and 2017. The school’s bookkeeper was fired and later arrested. The case was pending as of the date of the audit report.”
The audit also took into account a bank transfer of $988,000. The money was supposed to go to Magnolia Charter School, however the transfer was fraudulent and never made it to the school. Approximately $400,000 of the money was located in a bank on the west coast. The school may be able to get that money and insurance will cover $100,000 of the loss, according to the auditor’s summary.
Caddo Parish Public Schools released a statement to KSLA.
