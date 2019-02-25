State audit finds problems with school employee purchases

“Each year our district is part of a series of both internal and external audits to review not only our finances but operational processes. The audit released today (Monday) by the Legislative Auditor was conducted by a team of external auditors and speaks to issues we have seen in part due to decreased student enrollment. That decline in student population, which echoes the loss of city and parish population, resulted in a higher than anticipated loss of state funding tied directly to student numbers. This has caused a financial strain on our school system when coupled with increased costs such as maintaining and repairing aging facilities and continuing current operations. To alleviate this strain and address concerns with the district’s financial standing, Caddo began working with District Management Group to review all funding sources and ways to realize efficiencies. Additionally, district staff is reviewing all available ways to see savings without impacting the quality of instruction in our classrooms. Our district’s mission is to provide the highest level of education to each child and that will remain our commitment as we review our fiscal obligations. Furthermore, we are reviewing our own internal procedures and practices to ensure we are correcting errors noted in internal and external audits in addition to providing training to staff to rectify the situations noted.”

Caddo Parish Public Schools