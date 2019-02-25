State audit finds problems with school employee purchases

February 25, 2019 at 5:21 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 5:21 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office released the results of a recent audit into the Caddo Parish School Board Monday morning. In the report, an independent auditor revealed that some employees used school credit cards to purchase things for personal use. Auditors also noted a fraudulent transaction that cost the school system hundreds of thousands of dollars.

An independent auditor found that several purchases made by employees were not documented properly. In one incident, an internal auditor found a School Board employee used a credit car to buy automotive parts and building materials for personal use. The employee was fired.

According to the auditor’s summary, in another incident, “officials discovered that $26,753.23 had been taken from University Elementary School between 2016 and 2017. The school’s bookkeeper was fired and later arrested. The case was pending as of the date of the audit report.”

The audit also took into account a bank transfer of $988,000. The money was supposed to go to Magnolia Charter School, however the transfer was fraudulent and never made it to the school. Approximately $400,000 of the money was located in a bank on the west coast. The school may be able to get that money and insurance will cover $100,000 of the loss, according to the auditor’s summary.

Caddo Parish Public Schools released a statement to KSLA.

“Each year our district is part of a series of both internal and external audits to review not only our finances but operational processes. The audit released today (Monday) by the Legislative Auditor was conducted by a team of external auditors and speaks to issues we have seen in part due to decreased student enrollment. That decline in student population, which echoes the loss of city and parish population, resulted in a higher than anticipated loss of state funding tied directly to student numbers. This has caused a financial strain on our school system when coupled with increased costs such as maintaining and repairing aging facilities and continuing current operations. To alleviate this strain and address concerns with the district’s financial standing, Caddo began working with District Management Group to review all funding sources and ways to realize efficiencies. Additionally, district staff is reviewing all available ways to see savings without impacting the quality of instruction in our classrooms. Our district’s mission is to provide the highest level of education to each child and that will remain our commitment as we review our fiscal obligations. Furthermore, we are reviewing our own internal procedures and practices to ensure we are correcting errors noted in internal and external audits in addition to providing training to staff to rectify the situations noted.”
