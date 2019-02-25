Spain is the world’s healthiest country – the U.S. did not make the top 20

(CNN) - Spain is now considered to be the world’s healthiest country, according to Bloomberg’s new Healthiest Country Index.
This year, Spain surpassed Italy which previously held the top spot.
Researchers looked at things like life-expectancy, tobacco use, and obesity.
Spain and Italy’s eating habits feature the “Mediterranean diet,” which include fruits, vegetables, fish and whole grains, as well as nuts and olive oil.
The report also factored living conditions including access to clean water and sanitation.
Spain is expected to have the highest lifespan, at nearly 86 years, by 2040.
The United States, by the way, is ranked 35th on the list, down one spot from two years ago. The drop is because of deaths attributed to overdoses and suicides.
- Spain
- Italy
- Iceland
- Japan
- Switzerland
- Sweden
- Australia
- Singapore
- Norway
- Israel
