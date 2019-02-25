Shreveport MEPS Salutes Black History Month

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport’s Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) held their annual black history month program on Friday. They presented “Black Migrants,” with keynote speaker, U.S. Marshal Henry Whitehorn.
The celebration highlighted those who fought for civil rights and their journey to present day, with a special salute to those who’ve served in our Armed Forces.
The Westwood Elementary School Choir performed a special song during the ceremony and JROTC members from Southwood High School presented the colors.
