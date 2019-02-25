Shreveport MEPS Salutes Black History Month

Shreveport MEPS Salutes Black History Month
Shreveport MEPS held their annual Black History Month Program, saluting the accomplishments of African Americans both in and out of uniform.
By Marie Waxel | February 25, 2019 at 2:58 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 2:58 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport’s Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) held their annual black history month program on Friday. They presented “Black Migrants,” with keynote speaker, U.S. Marshal Henry Whitehorn.

The celebration highlighted those who fought for civil rights and their journey to present day, with a special salute to those who’ve served in our Armed Forces.

The Westwood Elementary School Choir performed a special song during the ceremony and JROTC members from Southwood High School presented the colors.

The Westwood Elementary School Choir sang during Shreveport MEPS annual Black History Month Program
The Westwood Elementary School Choir sang during Shreveport MEPS annual Black History Month Program

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.