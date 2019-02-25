Payroll fraud and theft among crimes state investigators say Desoto Parish deputies may have committed

But during the Legislative Auditor’s inquiry, investigators uncovered DPSO records showing Richardson, then DPSO Captain of Patrols, temporarily suspended the program in May 2014, when he became aware that a deputy was claiming overtime hours based on the number of citations issued. And while that deputy was removed from working future LACE details according to the report, the lack of oversight that allowed him to submit an improper time sheet was never corrected prior to LACE operations being suspended in DeSoto Parish in June 2017.