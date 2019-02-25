Off and on showers and storms through Friday

An unsettled weather pattern will continue the rest of the week. No major storm systems are on the way, but off and on showers are likely the rest of the week. A late week cold front will bring in a blast of chilly air by the weekend.
Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight. A few sprinkles are possible with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Expect more clouds tomorrow with some light showers possible. Highs will be around 60. More showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday, but only low 60s on Thursday.
Friday is looking primarily dry with highs in the mid 60s. A cold front will arrive as the week winds down and the weekend begins with cooler air gradually filtering in Saturday and Sunday. Most of Saturday looks dry, but showers may arrive by evening and continue into Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 50s with mid 40s coming on Sunday.
Next week starts off chilly with highs in the 40s Monday. We’ll likely be looking a few nights where we get near or slightly below freezing the first half of next week.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.