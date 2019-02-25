NFL Competition Committee expected to discuss no-call

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The no-call that Saints fans believe cost the team a chance at the Superbowl will be discussed at a meeting Monday.
The NFL Competition Committee is expected to discuss the call as well as the expansion of instant replay.
According to a Washington Post report, no decisions are expected this week as the committee holds it’s annual meeting at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Two hours of the committee’s meeting are devoted to replay and the potential expansion of it.
Coach Sean Payton is a member of the committee, and could lobby for changes.
