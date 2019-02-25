New Orleans Oscar nominee rocks custom Saints shoes on red carpet

View this post on Instagram

When the Oscar Nominations came down Spike was my first call. His first words were “I hope this takes a bit of the sting out of the loss for the Saints”. Next thing many friends upon hearing the news texted me the same thing. My next thought was after Katrina Drew Brees and the Saints did a lot to uplift the spirits of my city. That year every weekend was filled with optimism and pride. This is my small gesture to return the favor to the Black n Gold. I’ll wear these for the broadcast as a token of my appreciation for what Drew and the team has done to turn frowns into smiles. @officialspikelee @drewbrees #saints #whodat #whodatnation #blackngold