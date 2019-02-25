Mayor Perkins announces formation of Shreveport Healthcare, Development Corridor

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will announce the formation of the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor (SHDC).
The joint press conference took place on Monday, Feb. 25 at 12:30 p.m.
According to a news release, Ochsner LSU Health System will serve on the SHDC board, which will run through the heart of Ochsner LSU on Kings Highway.
The SHDC will initially focus on auditing the economic impact of the area’s healthcare industry. Additionally, it will define healthcare potentials and formulate methods that incorporate the greater Shreveport healthcare community to maximize the corridor’s overall impact.
“My vision is that we can turn this essential component of our community into an economic engine that fuels unprecedented economic growth,” said Perkins. "The medical corridor can make this happen. Not only will it revive our economy, but it will bring first-class healthcare to our citizens.”
“I commend Mayor Perkins for quickly acting upon this innovative idea first proposed in his Inaugural Address. In healthcare, we focus on changing and saving lives every day, and that doesn’t stop with the patient," said Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health System. “We are also committed to those we employ and our community.”
