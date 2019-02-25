Man who shot woman, her mother indicted on 2 counts of first degree murder

Man who shot woman, her mother indicted on 2 counts of first degree murder
By Danielle Scruggs | February 25, 2019 at 11:25 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:42 AM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A man who shot and killed a woman and her mother at a Bossier City apartment complex has been indicted on two counts of first degree murder.

According to police, Frederick Dewayne Jackson shot Shandrell Simoneaux, 22 and her mother 40-year-old Maeisha Simoneaux Jan. 9. A news release stated that Jackson shot both women before fleeing the scene, in a vehicle.

Police said Shandrell Simoneaux and Jackson’s two children were inside of the apartment during the shooting.

It’s unclear if authorities will seek the death penalty.

Jackson’s next court date is scheduled for Mar. 12.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.