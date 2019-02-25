Man who shot woman, her mother indicted on 2 counts of first degree murder

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A man who shot and killed a woman and her mother at a Bossier City apartment complex has been indicted on two counts of first degree murder.
According to police, Frederick Dewayne Jackson shot Shandrell Simoneaux, 22 and her mother 40-year-old Maeisha Simoneaux Jan. 9. A news release stated that Jackson shot both women before fleeing the scene, in a vehicle.
It’s unclear if authorities will seek the death penalty.
Jackson’s next court date is scheduled for Mar. 12.
