Man wanted for aggravated kidnapping over the weekend

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Detectives in Shreveport are searching for a man they believe is responsible for the aggravated kidnapping of a male and a female over the weekend.
On Sunday, Feb. 24, police responded to a shots fired call in the 3000 block of Hillcrest Avenue. Upon arrival, two victims told officers they were giving an unknown man a ride when he pulled out a gun and forced them to drive to the above address.
After they arrived, the suspect was joined by another black male. Both gave multiple demands in attempts to force the victims into the residence at gunpoint.
Based on information and evidence gathered during their investigation, detectives procured a warrant charging Quanterious Johnson, 23, of the 2000 block of Hawkin Street, with two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping. The other male suspect was identified as 38-year-old Chico Bell, who has been located and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact Shreveport police immediately at (318) 673-7300 option #3. If it is an emergency, dial 911.
Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to submit information to Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3tips.
