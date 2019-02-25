Man, armed with screwdriver, wanted for brutally raping woman at motel

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who brutally raped a woman at a Shreveport motel. The incident was reported Thursday, Feb. 14, when patrol officers responded to the business located in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive.
Officers say the victim was entering a room at the business when she was approached from behind by an unknown male, who was armed with a screwdriver.
Police say the suspect forced himself on the victim and sexually assaulted her.
Investigators were able to secure video footage of the suspect and provided photos.
If you can identify this suspect, contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
