LSU remains at No. 13 in AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU basketball remains at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday
After a disappointing loss to Florida (82-77, OT), LSU (22-5, 12-2) bounced back by beating the Tennessee Vols 82-80 in overtime in front of a national audience.
Kentucky remains the highest AP ranked SEC team at No. 4, followed by Tennessee at No. 7.
Other Polls:
Andy Katz’s Power 36: LSU No. 8 (up from 11)
SEC: Kentucky (3), Tennessee (9), Ole Miss (28), Mississippi State (34), Florida (35)
USA Today Top 25: LSU No. 14 (up from 15)
SEC: Kentucky (4), Tennessee (7)
ESPN Power Rankings: LSU remains at No. 11
SEC: Kentucky (4), Tennessee (6)
This week the Tigers host Texas A&M Tuesday night at the PMAC, before traveling to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama Saturday morning.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.