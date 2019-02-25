LSU remains at No. 13 in AP Top 25 poll

LSU remains at No. 13 in AP Top 25 poll
LSU guard Ja'Vonte Smart (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | February 25, 2019 at 11:31 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 12:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU basketball remains at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday

After a disappointing loss to Florida (82-77, OT), LSU (22-5, 12-2) bounced back by beating the Tennessee Vols 82-80 in overtime in front of a national audience.

Kentucky remains the highest AP ranked SEC team at No. 4, followed by Tennessee at No. 7.

Other Polls:

Andy Katz’s Power 36: LSU No. 8 (up from 11)

SEC: Kentucky (3), Tennessee (9), Ole Miss (28), Mississippi State (34), Florida (35)

USA Today Top 25: LSU No. 14 (up from 15)

SEC: Kentucky (4), Tennessee (7)

ESPN Power Rankings: LSU remains at No. 11

SEC: Kentucky (4), Tennessee (6)

This week the Tigers host Texas A&M Tuesday night at the PMAC, before traveling to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama Saturday morning.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.