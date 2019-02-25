Longview Fire Department: Man charged with arson in connection to 2016 fire

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department said a man was arrested last Friday following an investigation into a fire that occurred in 2016.
According to a Facebook post, on February 22 at approximately 5:15 pm, the Longview Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance of the Longview Police Department, executed an arrest warrant for John Brian Kelly of Longview.
The post said Kelly’s arrest was the result of an investigation into an arson fire that occurred on August 7, 2016 in the 1500 block of Stonewall Drive.
Kelly was booked into the Gregg County Jail and released later that day after posting bond.
