Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Hosts Annual Pet Parade

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport- Bossier Community took part in a parade just for pets.
The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux parade was located across the street from the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.
The parade has been running since 1999 to promote programs to benefit animals that have been abused, neglected and homeless.
This year’s event featured judging pets for prizes in four different categories. The “Best Dressed, "Best Float, "Best Interpretation of Theme” and “Pet/Owner Lookalike”.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.