Highland Heroes: Shreveport man credits SFD firefighters for saving his life

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Life as a Shreveport firefighter brings different challenges every day — but their main goal is to try and save lives.
A few weeks ago, just a mile away from the Highland Fire Station off Line Avenue, that’s exactly what three Shreveport firefighters did.
Michael Lindsey was having chest pains, and as he was getting ready to go to the hospital he suffered a heart attack.
“I don’t have any recollection of what took place, where I ended up in the hospital or when the fire department or came and done the CPR or anything," said Michael Lindsey.
Anderson and his crew arrived and began performing CPR.
“He was extremely blue, not breathing, no pulse,” said Fire Captain Tommy Anderson.
“We worked him for awhile," said Fire Engineer Daniel Turner. "We shocked him at least five or six times.”
Michael’s wife Alexis was in New Orleans, and rushed back to Shreveport when she heard the news.
“The doctors said it wasn’t looking good and was he an organ donor stuff like that, and I was telling them no,” she said. “I’m not going to believe what the doctors say. I know God got the final say so and everything.”
But just days after his heart attack, Michael made a full recovery. When he was released from the hospital, he couldn't remember what happened, but he did have one request.
“My only recollection is coming home, and wanting to meet the men that saved my life," Michael said.
Luckily for Michael they already had plans to stop by.
“We’d been driving by this gentleman’s house for awhile, wanting to do it," Anderson said. "But earlier we were on the scene of a pediatric cardiac arrest and they didn’t make it so all of our spirits were really down and we decided to drive by and knock on the door, and I didn’t think he was going to open the door, but hey he did.”
For the firefighters, they were shocked, but excited to see Michael standing at the door.
“For me personally seeing him open the door, come to the door that was a great feeling that he was able to go back to his family,” said Firefighter Carlton Washington.
“Wow. That’s all I could say," Turner said. "It feels good inside but it’s really hard to explain how you feel, but it’s a good feeling.”
Alexis was so excited to see the men that saved her husband's life that she decided to take a picture and share on Facebook what they had done.
“When people do things like this for you I think it should be recognized,” she said. “You saved someone’s life. They’re just as important as a doctor cause if they wouldn’t have been here then there wouldn’t have been nothing for the doctor to do. We would have been going to go see a coroner.”
Fire and EMS calls will continue to keep Daniel, Carlton and Tommy pretty busy, but for Michael and his family, they’re grateful these firefighters fought hard so that he could live to see another day.
“They didn’t care what color I was, they saved my life," he said. " I’m grateful to them no matter what color they are and to me the photograph my wife took with me and those men, really says a lot — love.”
Anderson says they plan to stop by and continue checking on Michael and his family.
The Shreveport Fire Department re-posted Alexis’s picture on their page and they are encouraging the community to share their stories to their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.