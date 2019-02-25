FIRST ALERT: More wet weather this week

It’s been a cloudy, rainy start to 2019. In fact, it’s rained more days than it hasn’t this year! Monday, February 25 is 56 day of the year and Shreveport Regional Airport has recorded a trace of rain or more on 29 days this year. The Shreveport Regional Airport has recorded 7.55″ of rain so far this year, which is 0.77″ below average from January 1st to now.
With the rain and clouds, there hasn’t been a lot of sunshine to go around. Check out the number of sunny to mostly days compared to partly to mostly cloudy and mostly to cloudy days.
Sunny to Mostly Sunny: 6 Days
Partly to Mostly Cloudy: 21
Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy: 28
Unfortunately, we’re not going to see a ton of sunshine this week either. The only rain free day this week will be Monday. Even though not one day is going to be a washout, at least slight rain chances will be in play Tuesday through Saturday.
Luckily, this week is not going to be nearly as wet as last week. Widespread rainfall totals through Sunday afternoon will likely only be between 0.5-1.5″. A few places, mainly across northwest Louisiana, could see up to 2″ of rain. The EURO model is a littler wetter than the American or GFS model. You can compare the two models below.
On Tuesday, scattered showers and a few storms will move from south to north across the area. Overall, places along and south of I-20 will have the best rain chances on Tuesday. If you’re not seeing rain, you’ll be blanketed by clouds. Below are snapshots of FutureTrack at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Even though it’s not likely, a strong storm capable of hail can’t be ruled out on Tuesday. There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather for the very southern tip of the ArkLaTex.
With a front in the area, more scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. On Thursday, temperatures will range from near 50 degrees north of the front to near 70 degrees south of the front.
A much stronger cold front will blast through the ArkLaTex late Friday into Saturday. This front will bring in scattered showers and a few storms. Behind the front, it is going to turn much cooler. It’s going to feel like winter for the first weekend in March. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s and 50s.
