Enjoy the dry weather today!

Good morning! It’s a cold start to our day. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 30s almost area wide. A few places are even freezing, literally. Make sure you and your kids are bundled up before stepping out the door. Other than the cold temperatures, there are not any major weather problems this morning.
Today is going to be the pick day of the week because it’s going to be the only completely dry day this week. Expect a ton of sunshine this morning, then high clouds will start to move in this afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s. Today could be breezy at times. The wind will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will drop through the 50s and into the 40s by 8 or 9 p.m. this evening.
The overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will range from the upper 30s north of I-30 to the mid 40s south of I-20. A few showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible late tonight into Tuesday morning, mainly south of I-20.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s. With a front in the area on Wednesday and Thursday more showers and storms will be possible. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. On Thursday, temperatures could range from near 50 degrees north of the front to the low to mid 60s south of the front.
A strong cold front will push through the area late Friday into Saturday. This front will trigger scattered showers and a few storms. Much cooler air will follow the front. Highs on Friday will likely be in the 60s and only in the 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Depending on the exact timing of the front, rain could linger into Saturday. The rain will likely be long gone by Sunday. Freezing temperatures will be possible almost area wide Saturday and Sunday night.
Have a great Monday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
