Enjoy the dry weather today!

Today is going to be the pick day of the week because it’s going to be the only completely dry day this week. Expect a ton of sunshine this morning, then high clouds will start to move in this afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s. Today could be breezy at times. The wind will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will drop through the 50s and into the 40s by 8 or 9 p.m. this evening.