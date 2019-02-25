City of Natchitoches launches fresh, re-designed website

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - The City of Natchitoches has launched a brand new, redesigned website for residents and visitors alike at NatchitochesLA.gov.
The fresh website coincides with Natchitoches’ new branding: Natchitoches - Where History Lives.
“When people Google Natchitoches, what’s the one thing they’re going to go to?" said Van Erikson, chair of Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission. “It’s our website.”
The website now has new features, including the ability to report a problem, plan a cleanup, submit an event and make public records requests.
“Really we just wanted to give our consumers, which is our locals here in Natchitoches, as well as visitors, a new vibe and new feel with what we’re trying to do here in Natchitoches,” Erikson said. “That’s to be progressive.”
The new wesbite is mobile and tablet friendly. The site features an ‘I’m looking for’ menu to search the site’s contents in a number of different ways.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.