Caddo Deputy involved in fiery crash

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two people, including a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, is being treated at a local hospital after being involved in two-vehicle crash on Sunday.
The incident happened on Jefferson Paige Road around 1:00 p.m.
According to authorities, Deputy Brian Godfrey was driving eastbound on Jefferson Paige when another driver traveling westbound turned in front of him at a traffic light attempting to turn onto I-220.
The front of the patrol car caught fire after the collision, but Godfrey was able to escape with minor injuries.
The Shreveport Fire Department arrived to extinguish the flame.
This is an ongoing investigation.
