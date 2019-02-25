Bossier City Schools hosts 2nd Annual i3 Art Expo

Hundreds of students from 21 schools in Bossier showcase their diverse talents

By Dominique O'Neill | February 25, 2019 at 10:56 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:58 AM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Young minds got a chance to expand their horizons even further at this year’s i3 Art Expo in Bossier City.

The three day event took place at the Bossier Civic Center. The expo centered around the concepts of inspiration, imagination and innovation.

Students shared their talents in art, film making, literary and performing arts that all have a special focus in one of the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) fields.

The event also offered a book fair, art scavenger hunt and special mascot appearances for students.

Sponsors include Shreveport-Bossier Family Dental Care for Kids, Cyber Innovation Center.

