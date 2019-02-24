Lots of sunshine today

Good morning! Today is going to a great day to get outdoors! We are running anywhere from 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning thanks to a north wind funneling in quite a bit of cool air. Temperatures ranging in the 30s and 40s this morning, so make sure to grab the light jacket.
Don't forget the sunglasses today, expect abundant sunshine in the forecast! Highs today in the upper 50s, low 60s.
Dry and sunny conditions continue for the beginning of the week. Highs on Monday in the low 60s.
A week frontal system will be moving through the area starting Tuesday. This will prompt some showers on Tuesday. Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday as the frontal boundary pushes through the area. A few rain showers could linger into your Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Mid 60s for Thursday and Friday. For the most part if you aren't seeing rain, expect lots of cloud cover.
It looks to be dry for right now next Saturday with highs in the low upper 50s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
