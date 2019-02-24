Krewe of Centaur parade rolls through Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The annual Krewe of Centaur parade brought out thousands of people for a night of fun.
Several people from across the country, such as Texas, Missouri, Ohio and California, also made their way to Shreveport.
“This is a parade you must go to at least once in your life,” Sheryl Smith says.
Since 1991, the Krewe of Centaur has helped the Shreveport-Bossier area celebrate Mardi Gras, one of the largest parades in the ArkLaTex.
Some of this year’s float themes included the British Invasion, the Ride into the Sun and Grease Lightning. Krewe members spent months completing these works of art.
This year’s Grand Marshal was upcoming Country music star Jordan Davis.
According to the Krewe of Centaur’s website, they are bound together by the common goals of building a community and the pursuit of good, family fun.
People at the parade say this event helps build family memories.
“This is my baby’s first parade and I’m so glad she gets to experience it,” Amy Griers says. “My whole family is here and we love to come out and have fun.”
