Community hosts fundraiser to help Hosea “Big D” Livingston, owner of Big D’s BBQ

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport community came together to support community activist Hosea “Big D” Levingston.
According to Levingston, a man hit him in the head with a pipe after he declined to buy a loaf of bread from him, however, that man has been arrested.
Susan Garner, a friend of Levingston, helped organize a fundraiser for him. The event was called Big D’s Super Soppin’ Stage Party.
“When I heard that he was attacked, I cried,” Garner says. “He is like a grandfather and has done so much for the community.”
Garner says she was one of the many people that Levingston has impacted.
He opened his restaurant 35 years ago and has used his business to help local artists have a place to play their music.
Hundreds of bands have performed on the stage behind his restaurant.
“It started with some high school kids playing in front of the restaurant that eventually grew into a stage,” says Levingston.
Even after the attack, Levingston says Big D is still a strong advocate for people. He encourages others to not judge anyone by their race, nationality, religion or sexual preference.
So far their GoFundMe has collected more than $1,900 for him. If you would like to donate, please click here.
