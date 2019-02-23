Your credit, Your life: How to make it better

“When you have a collection account or negative account, on your credit report, there’s two options, either you pay it or you don’t pay it. Once it hits collections, it has already impacted your credit, Even if you pay it off, it’s just going to be a paid I-9 collection account. If you dispute the inaccuracies or erroneous items on the report, it’s a possibility that it will come off and won’t impact your credit report, " said Williams.