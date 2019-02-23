1st Round of the LHSAA Boys Playoff Action

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Southwood defeats Zachary in a close 1st round matchup Rod Stinson led the way for the Cowboys with 16 points 63-57 is the final. Woodlawn defeats Booker T Washington 85-54, Tra’Michael Moton led the knights with 20 points. Booker T’s Robert Hollaway finished with 19 points in the loss. Huntington is moving on to the next round with a 74-51 win over Franklinton. Green Oaks is also headed to the second round with a 68-45 win over Sterlington.