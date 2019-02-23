The Krewe of Centaur hosts annual float-loading party

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Since 1991, The Krewe of Centaur has helped bring the Mardi Gras season to Shreveport-Bossier.
Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s floats at the annual float loading party.
“This is one of the best things I have every done and i’m proud to be this year’s princess,” The Krewe of Centaur Princess Kelsey Procell says.
Some of this year’s themes are Grease Lighting, British Invasion and Jester Rocks. During the party, The Krewe of Centaur members threw beads to guests. Several of the krewe’s royalty was at the event.
The Krewe of Centaur’s parade is Saturday, February 22nd at 4:30 p.m. The event is known to bring thousands of people to Shreveport, so get there early for a good seat.
“When you got your wife as the duchess and your duke you have a lot of fun,” The Duke of Fantasy John Harris said.
Several people from across the country came out to the float-loading party.
“I’m from Houston, TX and have never been to a Mardi Gras parade,” Sarah Sewards said. “I just know there is a lot of bead throwing and good times.”
