First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms this morning

Good morning! Today is a First Alert Weather Weather Day. We have the threat of seeing strong to severe storms later this morning. If you are out and about this morning, you will run into dense fog. A warm front has lifted northward and with all the moisture in the area is causing low visibility. Take it slow on the roadways, you may not be able to see a few feet in front you. A Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9am this morning.
As the fog starts to lift, strong storms will start to move into the southwestern portions of the ArkLaTex. A Slight risk of severe weather is still in effect for the southeastern half of of the ArkLaTex, including the Shreveport-Bossier area. The main threat with these storms would be strong, damaging wind gusts. Large hail and heavy downpours are also possible as this line moves through. Widespread flooding is a very low threat, but flood-prone areas could flood quickly with heavy rainfall. Tornado threat is low, but not completely zero for today. The weather factors are there for a quick spin-up.
Strong storms will start to move through the area starting at 7am. They will mostly likely pass through the Shreveport-Bossier area between 9am-10am and continue to move off to the southeast. Storms should move out the forecast between 2-3pm. Once the line moves through your area, you can expect the severe weather threat to diminish. Once the line moves through, winds will turn gusty. Sustained winds from the south anywhere from 10-15mph, gusting upwards of 30mph.
Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend with highs in the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Dry conditions continue for the beginning of the week. Highs on Monday in the low 60s.
A week frontal system will be moving through the area starting Tuesday. This keep slow rain chances all the way through Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler Thursday in the upper 50s. Low 60s for Friday. For the most part if you aren't seeing rain, expect lots of cloud cover.
Have a great day and stay weather aware!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
