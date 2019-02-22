Texas A&M-Texarkana receives international accreditation

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - Exciting news for Texas A&M University in Texarkana.
On Friday, university leaders announced accreditation for the College of Business, Engineering and Technology, by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
Dr. Gary Stading, Dean of Texas A&M University at Texarkana College of Business, Engineering and Business said the accredition is another recruitment tool for the university.
University officials said AACSB is a global accrediting body for business schools with only 5% of the worlds schools offering business degrees earning accreditation.
"There are certain groups of students, international organizations, and so on that will not send students to a university that does not have this level of accreditation so we hope it will mean extra students,” Stading said.
