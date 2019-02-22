Suspect named in Shreveport robbery, attempted kidnapping at convenience store

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police have named a man they believe responsible for the robbery and attempted kidnapping of a woman at a convenience store.
Earnest White, 41, of the 6900 block of Gold Leaf Circle was identified by an anonymous CrimeStoppers tip as the person they believe is responsible for the crime.
The tip came in only a few hours after Shreveport police released the footage to the public. The incident happened on Feb. 10 at Otto’s Citgo in the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say the man in the video tried to kidnap a woman, but failed. He then stole some items from her vehicle and then ran.
Police have procured warrants charging White with one count of simple robbery and one count of attempted kidnapping.
His bond is set at $500,000.
Detectives urge anyone with information on White’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 option #3. If it is an emergency, dial 911.
Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to submit information to Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3tips.
