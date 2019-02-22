SPD searching for missing man

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Have you seen Tony Holmes?
His family has reported him missing, and was last seen on Feb. 18, 2019 in the 300 block of Joplin Street.
Holmes is a black male who is 6’2” tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds, and has black hair with twists that are red on the ends. he also has tattoos on both arms and a tattoo of the name LaSundra on the left side of his neck.
He was last seen wearing black Nike hoodie, red shirt, khaki pants and white Nike tennis shoes, according to Shreveport police.
Anyone with information is urged to call Shreveport Police at 318 673-7300 option #3.
