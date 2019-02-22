Southwood High School looks to the future with Black History Month celebration

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport high school honored the past and is motivating the next generation of students to look forward to the future in a Black History Month celebration Friday morning.
Students packed the Southwood High School auditorium on February 22 for the presentation, which was filled with remarks from special guests, performance by the school choir and orchestra.
“The bigger, comprehensive goal and point of the program is to look forward to what we’re doing, to show that today is part of history,” said Jonathan Mitchell, administrative assistant of discipline at Southwood. “We’re always trying to be better, we have to know where we come from, where we’re going and to know what we can do.”
Different speakers highlights and discussed the histories of lesser known figures who played a integral part in American Black History.
Mitchell said he wants his students to walk away from the presentation with an increased appreciation of their ancestors, but stay motivated moving forward.
“Their biggest opposition is themselves,” Mitchell said. “Once they overcome themselves, there’s nothing that can stop them.”
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins addressed students at the end of the program, to offer his own success story, and to remind them of how hard work pays off in the long run.
“These rising high schoolers are our future — it’s critical when there’s a seed planted, we have to go to those younger generations and let them know what’s at stake,” Perkins said. “They will be leading our city in the future, our state in the future, our country, so it’s very important to let them know how critical that role is.”
The event is considered one of the biggest moments at the school each year.
