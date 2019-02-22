SUSLA meets to discuss program with Caddo Schools

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - In the same week when it was announced that the Caddo Parish School Board entered an agreement with the University of New Orleans, Southern University at Shreveport is set to discuss a program with Caddo schools.
When the Southern University Board of Supervisors meet Friday morning, members will receive an update on the Early College Pilot Project. The project is between the university and the Caddo Parish School Board.
The meeting is at Jesse N. Stone Lecture Hall on Southern’s Shreveport campus.
The board will also hear special presentations regarding the university’s strategic plan, as well as:
- Above and Beyond Award
- Alumni Initiated Non-Traditional Recruitment and Retention Strategies
- Aviation Maintenance Technology Grant
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.