Shreveport sorority aims to teach residents how to respond during active shooter

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex sorority is hoping to arm residents with knowledge on how to react if they find themselves in an active shooter situation.
Delta Sigma Theta’s Shreveport chapter is hosting the annual training from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Caddo Parish Safety Town, Jewella Ave.
“After this training, you will have a heightened awareness, it’s not something to make people paranoid or uncomfortable,” said Feamula Bradley, a member of Delta Sigma Theta. “You’ll be educated, your awareness will be heightened and you’ll walk away with a greater sense of your surroundings and how to protect yourself.”
Bradley said a portion of the training will consist of lectures, but the other half will be active movement taught by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department.
“You should be vigilant, you should be cautious and know how to enjoy your life, but be safe,” Bradley said. “These trainings take you to a new place in life, so that you have the skills you need to be able to protect yourself and perhaps your family and maybe even others if you find yourself in a situation where you’re in harms way.”
The annual training is free to attend and no RSVP is necessary.
