Shreveport singer has music featured in acclaimed movie “Green Book”

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport community shares a special connection to the critically acclaimed film “Green Book.”
Local musician Elgie Brown is a blues musician who played for many famous artists and performed his own songs in the sixties and seventies.
Two of Brown’s songs are featured on the soundtrack for the movie.
When Brown got the news that the song he recorded more than five decades ago was in the movie, he was taken by surprise.
“I didn’t know it. My son was in the theater in Bossier. He was at the movie and he called me and said, ‘Dad, I hear your song playing.’ I thought he was joking,” said Brown.
“I never would have dreamed this. I didn’t want to believe it,” he added.
Movie producers worked with historic Shreveport record label RAM Records to get six songs for the film, including the songs written and performed by Brown.
“Green Book” won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) in January.
It’s nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday.\
