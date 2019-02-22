Good morning! Steady rain will dominate the forecast most of today. You will want to grab the umbrella and give yourself a few extra minutes on your morning commute. Even if you aren't seeing rain, roadways could still be wet. Take it slow! Temperatures out the door this morning range from the mid to upper 40s.
Expect light to moderate rain throughout the day, a few thunderstorms could be within the rain showers. A marginal risk of seeing any stronger storms is in effect for the entire ArkLaTex. For the most part, the main threat would be some gusty winds. Severe weather threat stays fairly low. This is all due to a frontal system that is lifting north from the Gulf of Mexico.winds in the afternoon.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day:
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms tomorrow morning. Areas in the ArkLaTex south and east of the I-30 corridor are located in this risk. The biggest threat associated with these storms would be high, damaging wind gusts. There will be quite a bit of storm energy throughout the area, so we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two. Rain and storms will start in the early morning hours, with the strong line pushing through the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex between 6- 9am. This line will continue to move off to the east, most likely going through the Shreveport-Bossier area in the late morning hours, between 9-11am. The strong front looks to move out in the early afternoon hours. Right now it is looking like the rain will move out for the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Grad parade, but if you are heading to this event download the First Alert Weather App to track any rain and storms. Highs on Saturday in the upper 60s.
Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend with highs in the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Dry conditions continue for the beginning of the week with rain returning as early as Tuesday, with a few more showers Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a good day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
