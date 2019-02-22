Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day:

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms tomorrow morning. Areas in the ArkLaTex south and east of the I-30 corridor are located in this risk. The biggest threat associated with these storms would be high, damaging wind gusts. There will be quite a bit of storm energy throughout the area, so we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two. Rain and storms will start in the early morning hours, with the strong line pushing through the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex between 6- 9am. This line will continue to move off to the east, most likely going through the Shreveport-Bossier area in the late morning hours, between 9-11am. The strong front looks to move out in the early afternoon hours. Right now it is looking like the rain will move out for the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Grad parade, but if you are heading to this event download the First Alert Weather App to track any rain and storms. Highs on Saturday in the upper 60s.