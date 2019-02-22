Motorist leads authorities on chase in DeSoto, Caddo parishes

DeSOTO/CADDO PARISHES, LA (KSLA) - A woman led authorities on a chase Friday morning in DeSoto and Caddo parishes.
The pursuit ended at 9:38 a.m. in the parking lot of the former Super 1 grocery on Mansfield Road between Barron and Keithville roads in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
It began in Stonewall when a DeSoto narcotics agent saw her driving erractically and tried to stop her, DeSoto Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
The woman started cutting through the median and driving in the wrong direction. At one point, the driver stopped in the road, backed up then started driving again.
Along the way, the woman’s vehicle struck a few DeSoto sheriff’s vehicles and another vehicle.
No one was hurt.
And the woman is in custody.
Louisiana State Police, Caddo sheriff’s deputies and Shreveport police also responded.
