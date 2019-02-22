Minden Restaurant owner survives violent robbery at gunpoint

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Minden Police detectives are looking for the people responsible for robbing Ol’ West BBQ.
According to police, on February 16th two armed men hit an 81-year-old man and stole money from the restaurant’s office.
The man is Guthrie Pruitt, who has run the business for 11 years.
Pruitt shared the story of the attack, saying early that morning as he was preparing the restaurant, he heard a knock on the back door.
When he opened the door, two men shoved him and knocked him down on the concrete.
Pruitt says he was taken to the restaurant office and forced to tell them where the location of the safe.
Thieves stole $3,000 and then forced Pruitt into the freezer locker. “I still am shaking from the attack and have a bad bruise on my arm,” Pruitt says. “I am thankful to be alive.”
Police are sharing still images from surveillance camera video in hopes someone can help them identify and arrest the robbers.
Anyone with any information about the robbery is being urged to call Minden police at (318) 377-1212.
