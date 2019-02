SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Captain Shreve defeats Sam Houston 61-48. Benton defeats South Lafourche 60-42. Minden defeats DeRidder 66-58. Mansfield moving on with a 64-47 win over Lake Arthur. North Caddo is headed back to the Top 28, they picked up a win over Amite. Loyola falls to University Lab but great run for the Lady Flyers they fall 67-55.