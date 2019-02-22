Lawsuit asks feds to let ISIS bride return to US with her son

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed Thursday against U.S. leaders asking them to make good faith efforts to return a Hoover, Alabama, woman who left home to join the Islamic State in Syria and her 18-month-old son back to the United States.
The suit was filed Thursday by the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America on behalf of the father of 24-year-old Hoda Muthana. The suit was filed against President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Attorney General William Barr,
Muthana’s father, Ahmed Ali Muthana, is asking the United States government to allow Hoda and her son into the country and that he be allowed to legally send money to them to enable their safe passage back home.
Pompeo said Wednesday that Muthana does not have a U.S. Passport or any legal basis to enter the country. President Trump also tweeted Wednesday about instructing Pompeo not to allow her back into the country.
Muthana joined the Islamic State after becoming radicalized in November 2014. She said recently she regrets aligning herself with the terrorist organization and wants to return to the United States with her son.
