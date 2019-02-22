FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Saturday morning

Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong to severe storms in the morning. A line of strong storms will quickly move east across the area Saturday morning and should move out of the area by early Saturday afternoon. Right now, the main threat looks like it’s going to be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Large hail and locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with the strongest storms. Widespread flooding or flash flooding is not expected because this line of storms will be moving rather quickly. However, localized flooding will be possible in low-lying or flood prone areas, especially since we’ve seen quite a bit of rain already this week.
Most of the widespread rain and thunderstorm activity will continue to lift north across the northern half of the area this afternoon, so places north of I-20 will have the best rain chances. Don't put your rain gear away, though. Scattered showers and storms will likely continue this evening and tonight. Even though a stronger thunderstorm can't be ruled out this afternoon or evening, the threat of severe weather remains low. With a warm front lifting north across the area this evening and tonight, temperatures will hold steady, if not warm tonight. Many places will warm into the low 60s tonight.
The threat of severe weather will increase Saturday morning. All of NW LA, SW AR along and south of I-30 and E TX along and south of I-20 will be under a Slight Risk of severe weather on Saturday. A line or broken line of showers and storms will move from west to east across the area Saturday morning. The strongest storms will enter the northwest corner of the area between 7AM and 10AM. This includes Mount Pleasant, TX, Idabel, OK and De Queen, AR. The storms will be impacting Shreveport-Bossier, Texarkana, Marshall, TX, Center, TX, and Magnolia, AR between 10AM and 12PM. The storms will eventually reach Natchitoches, LA between 12PM and 2PM. Storms will likely not impact the Krewe of Centaur parade Saturday afternoon. Behind the storms, it’s going to turn windy. Expect a southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Saturday night will mostly clear and chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday is definitely going to be the better half of the weekend. Expect a ton of sunshine and highs near or just above 60 degrees. The weather looks great for the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Mardi Gras parade.
The start of next week will start out dry. However, a little wet weather will be possible towards the middle of the work week as a cold front drops south into the area. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the 60s. The end of the work week will be a little cooler.
Have a great night and stay weather aware Saturday morning!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
