FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Saturday morning

The threat of severe weather will increase Saturday morning. All of NW LA, SW AR along and south of I-30 and E TX along and south of I-20 will be under a Slight Risk of severe weather on Saturday. A line or broken line of showers and storms will move from west to east across the area Saturday morning. The strongest storms will enter the northwest corner of the area between 7AM and 10AM. This includes Mount Pleasant, TX, Idabel, OK and De Queen, AR. The storms will be impacting Shreveport-Bossier, Texarkana, Marshall, TX, Center, TX, and Magnolia, AR between 10AM and 12PM. The storms will eventually reach Natchitoches, LA between 12PM and 2PM. Storms will likely not impact the Krewe of Centaur parade Saturday afternoon. Behind the storms, it’s going to turn windy. Expect a southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Saturday night will mostly clear and chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.