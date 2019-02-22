FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Saturday morning

(KSLA) - Saturday, Feb. 23 has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong to severe storms in the morning.
A line of strong storms will quickly develop and move east across the area Saturday morning. KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will track the storms hour-by-hour on FutureTrack in the video below.
All of Northwest Louisiana, Southwest Arkansas along and south of Interstate 30 and East Texas along and south of I-20 will be under a Slight Risk of severe weather on Saturday. This is the area highlighted in yellow in the graphic below.
With a line of storms developing, the main threat will be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.
Large hail and locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with the strongest storms.
Widespread flooding or flash flooding is not expected because the showers and storms will be moving quickly. However, localized flooding will be possible in low-lying or flood prone areas, especially since we’ve seen quite a bit of rain already this week.
The latest run of FutureTrack shows widespread rainfall totals will be between 0.25-0.75″.
The image below shows approximate time the strongest storms will impact you. Storms will start to enter the northwest corner of the area between 7AM and 10AM. This includes Mount Pleasant, TX, Idabel, OK and De Queen, AR.
The storms will be impacting Shreveport-Bossier, Texarkana, Marshall, TX, Center, TX, and Magnolia, AR between 10AM and 12PM.
The storms will eventually reach Natchitoches, LA between 12PM and 2PM. This line of storms will likely move out of the area by 4PM.
Keep in mind, the threat severe weather will end for you once the storms pass you Saturday morning or afternoon.
Storms will likely not impact the Krewe of Centaur parade Saturday afternoon.
Behind the storms, it’s going to turn windy. Expect a west to southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Sunday is definitely going to be the better half of the weekend. Expect a ton of sunshine and highs near or just above 60 degrees. The weather looks great for the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Mardi Gras parade.
