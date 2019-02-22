FIRST ALERT: Round of severe storms expected Saturday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A strong storm system will pass by the ArkLaTex on Saturday bringing a risk of severe weather to kick off the weekend. Most of the area is under a ‘Slight’ risk of severe weather for Saturday morning. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but there could be some isolated strong storms that pass through the area.
Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher are the primary threat, but there is also a risk of a tornado or 2 and possibly some hail. Although some heavy downpours will move through it doesn’t like rain will last long enough in any one location for flooding to be a concern.
Thunderstorms will impact the area during the morning hours. They’ll affect portions of NE Texas, SW Arkansas and SE Oklahoma between 6am and 9am. Between 9am and 11am expect the strongest storms to move through Texarkana, Shreveport/Bossier, Magnolia, Marshall and Center. Storms will track through the remainder of NW Louisiana including Homer, Arcadia, Coushatta, Natchitoches and Many between 11am and 1pm.
Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the storms with Futuretrack:
