Alleged child rapist now off the streets

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An alleged child rapist is off the streets and awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish.
Antonio Bryant, 33, is being held in the Dallas County, Texas, jail.
Online records show he was booked into the lockup at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of first-degree rape.
Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s sex crimes unit received a report in May 2017 of a sexual assault of a juvenile.
Detectives immediately launched an investigation and discovered additional victims, authorities say.
Shreveport police say they got a warrant in November to arrest Bryant on two counts of first-degree rape and one count of molestation of a juvenile.
A Crime Stoppers tip led to Bryant’s arrest in Dallas.
He will be brought back to Caddo Parish to face the charges.
Once here, Bryant will be booked into Caddo Correctional Center.
His bonds will total $375,000.
