Veterans Town Hall to be hosted in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A Veterans Town Hall will hosted on Thursday at the Longview VA clinic.
Veterans, their families, service organizations and community members are welcomed to attend a town hall meeting hosted by the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center at the Longview Coummunity Based Outpatient Clinic.
Facility leaders from OBVAMC along with representatives from VA outreach services and special programs will be in attendance. During the town hall meeting the representatives can help veterans with VA healthcare enrollment and eligibility, VA benefits and claims assistance, and patient advocate services.
The meeting will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Longview clinic, located at 1005 North Eastman Road.
