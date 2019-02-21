Suspect in Henderson apartment shooting charged with capital murder

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - Bond has been set at $2.5 million for the man accused of shooting four people at a Henderson apartment complex.
Randy Buford Winn, 62, is being held in the Rusk County Jail. Online jail records show he’s charged with murder and capital murder of multiple persons.
Rusk county Precinct 5 Judge Jana Enlowe set the bond amount. Winn was calm and quiet during the arraignment and only spoke once to say he did want an attorney.
He’s accused of killing two people and injuring two others in a shooting Sunday at the Oak Manor Apartments in the 500 block of South Van Buren Street.
Winn was later arrested in Bienville Parish, Louisiana after a family member called and reported he was in the area, according to Henderson Police Chief Chad Taylor.
The Henderson Police Department identified the two victims who died as Justin Smith, 31, and Holly Jones, 37. The two people injured in the shooting are identified as Billie Pyers, 65, and Cassandra Shaffer, 26.
Police have not commented on a motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
